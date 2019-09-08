June Lee Wagner, 80, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of the late John A. Wagner, with whom she shared 25 years of marriage until his passing in 2017.
Born in Delaware, June was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Hedrick) Carroll. June was a graduate of Alexis I. duPont High School, class of 1957. After high school, she went on to work for Continental American Life Insurance Company, retiring with 43 years of service.
June always took an active role in her church and community. She was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren for 27 years and was an active volunteer with the children's program there. Elsmere (DE) Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary were a big part of June's life. She was a member there for 51 years, and she held every position except for secretary. June also was a member of Robert Fulton Fire Company. You would also see June volunteering in the community at the Solanco Fair and at Wakefield Lions Club Events.
She is survived by two goddaughters, Karen Dixon and Genevieve Kerstetter. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 9:30–10:45 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in June's memory to Elsmere Fire Company, 1107 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere, DE 19805, attention Michael Schaal.
