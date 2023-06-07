June L. Stoltzfus, 87, of Lancaster, PA, beloved wife, mom, and grandma, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 after a lengthy battle with respiratory issues. Born to Edgar and Ida (Shank) Reese on June 16, 1935, she grew up in West Willow, PA with her seven siblings. She graduated from Manor-Millersville High School in 1953 and was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church.
June married Robert "Bob" Stoltzfus on April 15, 1956 and had three children. She was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest went to school. She then waitressed at Joe Myer's, Lapp's and Eatery Restaurants for many years.
She enjoyed camping trips along the Chesapeake when the kids were young, trips to the beach and traveling with friends, playing slot machines, NASCAR racing, a memorable trip to Disney World with her granddaughters, and the annual corn freezing day where the family got together to help. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she always went all out with decorating and gifts. She was a wonderful cook and her pot pie, pig stomach, chicken corn soup and iced tea were the best. A dog lover, she loved her furry grandpups and overindulged them with treats. But most of all, she treasured time with and doting on her family, never wanting to be the center of attention herself. Her love and devotion to her family was unfailing and she is now our angel watching over us.
She is survived by husband, Bob Stoltzfus; daughter, Karen See (Mike); sons Terry Stoltzfus (Margaret) and Todd Stoltzfus (Tina); grandchildren Amy Hurst (Jon), Allison Stoltzfus, Paige Breitegan (Jon), Chyna Brown (Alexander), four great-grandchildren, sister, Ann Banzhof (Don) and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings Violet Conrad, Jay Reese, Grace Book, Ida Eshbach, Betty Reese and Ruth Rineer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane League-www.humaneleague.com.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Furman's-Leola