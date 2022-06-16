June L. Sterling, 98, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was the wife of the late James J. Sterling, who passed away in 1998. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Ethel Cramer Styer.
June worked for decades at the Watt & Shand Department Store in Lancaster, serving as a floor supervisor as well as the bridal consultant. During World War II, she worked for the Hamilton Watch Co.
She was a member of Clearfield United Methodist Church in New Providence.
June is survived by her children: Cheri S. Verwohlt widow of Henry Verwohlt of Lockport, NY, James J. married to Connie Sue Sterling of Hernando Bach, FL, Peter J. married to Beth Sterling of Holtwood, and David A. married to Michele Sterling of Lancaster; her 9 grandchildren, and her 10 great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter and seven siblings.
Friends will be received by June's family on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:30-11:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Clearfield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in June's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Meals On Wheels of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com