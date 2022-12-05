June L. Steller, 86, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster, formerly of Leola and Brownstown, entered into rest on November 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Martin Albright and Ida (Wolgemuth) Albright Buchen. June worked as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Floyd Landis, Leola and CNH (Ford New Holland) for a combined total of 58 years of service.
She was a member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers. She also enjoyed many card games, puzzles and detailed coloring with markers; Wii bowling at Woodcrest among her favorites.
June is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald; daughter, Susanne married to Charles Alfonso of Langhorne; two sons, Michael married to Debra Frank Steller of Lancaster, Mark Steller of Leola; two brothers, Robert married to Wanda Albright of Philadelphia, Fred married to Blake Albright of Lancaster; sister-in-law, Thelma Albright of CT; grandchildren, Zac and Zane Alfonso, Chad (Daniela) Steller, Whitney (Mike) DiBeneditto, Adam (Stephanie) Steller, Luisa Moncaleano; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: a son, Matthew H. Steller; a brother, Dr. Donald Albright.
Funeral services will be published at a later date. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »