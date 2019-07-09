June L. Mentzer, 83, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Elmer B. Dommel and Geraldine J. Shertzer.
She was an animal lover who enjoyed dogs, cats and ferrets.
June is survived by her three sons, Dennis E. Mentzer (Barbara) of Landisville, Brian K. Mentzer (Lisa) of Lebanon, and Terence E. Mentzer of Columbia, PA; along with her five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Mentzer, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
