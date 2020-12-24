June L. Martin, age 80, formerly of Peach Bottom, passed away at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Martin, who passed away on May 2, 2006. She was born in Peach Bottom, daughter of the late John C. & Nila Groff Long.
She graduated from the then Millersville State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Education degree. She was employed as a librarian and teacher for Solanco Elementary Schools for 29 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of Wayside Presbyterian Church of Landisville. She enjoyed traveling, needlepoint, knitting, cooking, crocheting, and reading.
Surviving are two sons: Robert Todd husband of Sherri Martin of St. Louis, MO, Patrick Lee husband of Karen Martin of Quarryville, and four grandchildren: Zachary, husband of Alyssa, Allison, Leah, and Kara. She was preceded in death by her brother, John J. Long.
Private burial will take place at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »