June L. Kuzniar, 83, of Denver, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation of Reading.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Nelson E. and Esther R. (Bennethum) Imhoff and was the wife of the late Carl Kuzniar.
June was a teacher's aide for Grandview Heights Christian Academy and attended the Golden Years Club at Ephrata Rec Center. She loved card games, was an avid reader, and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed family get-togethers, especially at Christmas.
June is survived by two daughters, Candy, wife of Jim Ludwig, Penny, wife of Wayne Duke, both of Stevens; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three siblings, Donna, wife of David Rineer of Quarryville, Gloria, wife of Fred Barlow of Tower City, Larry, husband of Barbara Imhoff of Lititz.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Carl Kuzniar.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, 10:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
