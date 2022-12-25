June L. (Heft) Bauder, 82, of Stevens, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the WellSpan York Hospital. Born in Adamstown, June was the third oldest of 11 children born to Jacob O. & Edna M. (Rudy) Heft, and the loving wife of 65 years to Robert Bob' E. Bauder until his recent passing on Dec. 4th.
June worked in the toy department at the former Nichols Discount City Store in Ephrata, then at the F&M Hat Co. in Denver, and at Polymar plastics in Leola, retiring in 2005. Together, June and Bob loved to travel. Some of their favorite trips included Hawaii, Nova Scotia, Las Vegas, Disney, and the Grand Canyon. June loved being a grandmother. Loving called Nanny', she spoiled her family with homemade meals and baked goods. Her chicken noodle soup, peanut butter eggs, signature cookies, and the unique dessert called pink cement', were family favorites. She enjoyed Hallmark movies at Christmas time, NCIS marathons, a good John Wayne movie, wordsearch puzzles, going to the casino, and Rod Stewart in concert. June lived to take care of others. She was selfless and did everything she could for her family. She was independent, spoke her mind, and loved with her whole heart.
June is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Bauder of Muskegon, MI; son, Daniel L. Bauder (Diane Glasford) of Bowmansville; eight grandchildren, Staci, Jill, Dawn, Josh, Chris, Liz, KK, & Michelle; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and six siblings, Gail Haney, Charlie Heft, Eddie Heft, Rose Heft, Sonny Heft, Barbara Schlouch. June was predeceased by four siblings, Mary Moyer, Christina Forrey, Grace Heft, Russell Heft, and grandson, JJ Terry.
Services will be private. June's final resting place is Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Friends of Lakota at www.friendsoflakota.org.