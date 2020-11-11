June L. Buller, 89, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Curvin and Jennie (Roberts) Nace. June was the wife of the late Harold W. "Had" Buller, Sr. who passed away on April 4, 2016.
June retired from the former Donegal Industries. She was a 60 year plus member of Glossbrenner United Methdodist Church in Mount Joy. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She cherished the moments she had with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Nancy Hopple, wife of Richard of Mount Joy and Harold "Had" Buller, Jr., husband of Tracey of Mount Joy; two granddaughters, Amy Kern, wife of Travis of Harrisburg and Amanda Buller, of Mount Joy; three great-grandchildren, Payten, Lucas and Hadleigh Kern; and a brother, Robert Nace of Rheems.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Curvin, Jr., and Andy Nace; and three sisters, Margaret Grunden, Betty Bair, and Kathryn Painter.
A memorial service honoring June's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life For Girls, 5925 Lewisberry Rd., Dover, PA 17315. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com