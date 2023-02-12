June (Kreider) Garber went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the age of 92. She was in skilled care at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. June was the daughter of the late Eli and Laura Kreider from West Willow. She was the wife of the late Jay N. Garber of Lancaster. June is survived by two sisters, (remaining of 11 siblings), Mary Gehman and Fran Martin.
In addition, June is survived by her son Don (J. Donald) Garber and wife Kim (Darrenkamp) Garber, and Donna Mercer and husband Alex Mercer. She had five grandchildren who loved her very much: Jeffrey Garber, who preceded her in death, Emily and Kate Garber, April Aybar, and Alex (AJ) Mercer, as well as five great-grandchildren.
As a young woman who always enjoyed caring for others, June took classes to become a licensed practical nurse. She passed the course with flying colors. Afterwards, she worked at several Nursing Homes in the Devon, PA area as well as in Lancaster. However, she would most like to be remembered for bringing joy to many lives through her hospitality and was greatly appreciated for her amazing cooking and baking skills, as those of you who have eaten her food would agree! She loved cats, loved to read, and most of all loved to spend time with friends and family. We rejoice with her as she has peacefully rejoined her husband Jay above, since they were inseparable through over 60 years of marriage and she missed him so much since his passing in 2017.
June was a member of Victory Church in Lancaster. She and Jay were there from its very beginning, touching and blessing the lives of many.
A service celebrating June's life will take place at Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Rd., Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. Private interment will be in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Online guestbook at:
