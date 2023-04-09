June Kemper, 88, of Lititz, passed away on April 1, 2023. Wife of the late Lynn L. Kemper who passed away on October 21, 2018 and the daughter of the late Mary and George Kappendobler.
June was born in Lancaster and spent the last 33 years living in Cornwall and then moved 10 years ago to Brethren Village, Lititz.
June worked for over 30 years at RCA and other miscellaneous jobs; Schick, Liberty Mutual, and FMA. She loved the outdoors, hiking, swimming, animals, and wild flowers.
She is survived by Laurie Kemper, wife of Don Ament, James Kemper, husband of Lisa, Joan Keath, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
At June's request there will be no viewing or services. She will be cremated and buried with her husband, Lynn, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
