June K. Schwoyer-Jenkins, 71 years, of Kutztown, PA, passed away on December 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L Jenkins.
A visitation will be held at Heidelberg United Church of Christ, 1101 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, on Monday, January 16 from 1:00-2:00 pm, with memorial services to begin at 2:00. Burial Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Heidelberg United Church of Christ or The Hatfield Church of The Brethren.
Send condolences to huffandlakjer.com