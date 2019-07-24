June K. Artley, 76, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Juniper Village, Lebanon, PA. She was the wife of the late Thomas M. Artley. She was born in Bloomsburg, PA on February 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Leon and Celia Cooper Deemer. June was employed as a sewing machine operator for numerous manufacturing companies in Lancaster County. Her hobbies were sewing and making all kinds of crafts.
She is survived by sons, Rodney Artley and wife Pam of Newmanstown, PA; Randy Artley of Brickerville, PA; grandchildren, Rachel, Michael and Eric; brother, Leon Deemer, Jr. and wife Elaine of Elverson, PA. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane McCreary.
There will be NO SERVICES. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown, PA is handling her arrangements.