June J. Sherman, 90, of Lancaster passed away on April 2, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, with her loving family by her side. Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Susan (Getz) Begel. She was also the wife of the late William E. Sherman, Jr. with whom she shared 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.
June enjoyed time with her family, especially their trips out to State College to watch Penn State Football games, shopping outings with Donna, and going out to eat. She loved doing puzzles, word searches being her favorite. Most of all, June, who was lovingly known as Nana and Great Nana, loved seeing her grand and great-grandchildren and watching them grow.
She will be missed by her children: Donna L., wife of Dr. William West, of Lititz, William E. III and his wife Sally, and Brenda Abel both of Northampton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. June is preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings, her beloved husband, and a daughter, Linda Luksavage.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice & Community Care for their kindness, care, and compassion over the past year. They also want to extend a special thanks to June's "Sunshine Girls": Christina, Chrissy, and Liza of Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:00am at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 9:00am. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com