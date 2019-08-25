June I. VanBlargan went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019. Born on June 25, 1934 in the Olney section of Philadelphia she raised her family in the Lawndale section. An active member of the Fellowship Church for over 40 years, she moved to Manheim in 1995.
An avid interest in American history led to the family visiting all 50 states including all presidential homes and libraries.
June was a selfless wife and mother who always put others well-being above her own. She was extremely patriotic and proud of her three sons who became U.S. Marines. A lifetime Phillies fan, she rarely missed a game on TV.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, Frank VanBlargan; sons, David (Barbara), Mark (Cindy) and John (Jennifer); grandchildren, Sara, Austin, Katelyn, Katie, Jacob, Rachel and a great-grandson, Gabriel.
June is predeceased by her parents Guy and Lily Stoudt and by a sister, Rada Mae Fink.
May God rest her soul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
