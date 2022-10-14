June I. McGarvey, 84, formerly of New Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook, where she had resided for nine years. She was married 44 years to the late Edward R. McGarvey who died in 2000. Born in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Steward and Mary Keith McCully.
June had worked at Shady Maple as a buffet bar attendant for over 20 years and had been a school crossing guard in New Holland for nine years. She had attended New Holland Church of the Nazarene. Her interests included crocheting, shopping, playing cards, going to Rehoboth Beach and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Diana L. Collins and Joanna S. wife of Brian Musser; three sons, E. Raymond McGarvey, Thomas H. husband of Susie Hurst McGarvey and Jeffrey S. husband of Cindy Groff McGarvey; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert husband of Janet Stumpf McCully; and two sisters, Nancy wife of Richard Braniff and Joan wife of Ronald Taylor. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Scott McGarvey, a granddaughter, Bobbie Rea McGarvey, and by two brothers, James and Richard McCully.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Mercedes Case officiating. Interment in Memory Gardens, Ephrata, PA. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.Beckuneral.com
