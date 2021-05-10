June H. Snyder, 85 years, of Narvon died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, following an illness.
She was born in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 4, 1936. June was the wife of the late James Snyder.
She was a homemaker, who enjoyed casino trips, watching Lifetime network movies, shopping, birdwatching, and her cats and dogs.
June was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 7 PM at The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave, Honey Brook, PA with Pastor Sandy Gideon officiating. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of June to the Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street, Narvon, PA 17555.
