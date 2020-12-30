June H. Landis, 93, of Lititz and formerly of Brunnerville, died peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Ralph S. and Stella Horning Keith. June was the loving wife of the late Marlin Landis who died in 1984.
She was a faithful member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Lititz. June was a self-employed beautician for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Brunnerville Fire Company, and was an active volunteer at United Zion.
Surviving are two brothers, Mervin husband of Miriam Keith, and Clifford husband of Anetta Keith, both of Lititz. Preceding her in death are three brothers, Ray, Robert and Russell Keith, and three sisters, Esther Geltmacher, Dorothy Farlow, and Thelma Keith.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring can send contributions in June's memory to United Zion Retirement Community Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »