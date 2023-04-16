June Garner, 89, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
June was born in Ephrata to the late Lloyd and Lillian (Zell) Peiffer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald "Bud" Garner; sister, Peggy (Harold) Rupp, and brother, John Peiffer of Lititz.
June graduated from Ephrata High School in 1951 and retired from Hocking Printing and the Shopping News in 1995. She was a member of Grace E. C. Church in Ephrata and Friendly Circle.
June enjoyed traveling on bus trips, the outdoors, and shopping.
June is survived by her children, Linda, wife of Byron Gricius of Green Valley, AZ; Cindy, wife of Kerry Moyer of Ephrata; Tom Garner, husband of Kathy (Cabala) of Lancaster; grandson, Matthew (Carla) Moyer of Denver; three great-grandchildren - Micah, Reid, and Claire; and sisters, Jane Allen of Indianapolis, IN, and Carole, wife of Joel Hiestand of Ephrata.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial contributions in June's memory may be made to Grace E. C. Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522, or the American Heart Association-Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
