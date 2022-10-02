June G. Wehry, 88, formerly of Mountville, passed away on September 20, 2022 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Wehry, Jr. She was also predeceased by one grandson, Caleb Wehry, and 9 siblings. June is survived by her three children, Gail Wehry, Lititz, PA, Kathi Fox, Mountville, PA and Dean Wehry, Hershey, PA, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 5 siblings. Born in Summit Station, PA she was the daughter of the late Maude Krause Miller and Irvin Miller. She graduated from Pine Grove High School. June worked as an inspector at Hamilton Watch and as a retail clerk at various locations.
June was an avid gardener and enjoyed search-a-word puzzles. In lieu of flowers, contributions in June's memory can be made to the American Heart Association.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
