June G. Waters, 89, of Masonic Village, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of Paul E. Waters, with whom she would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on May 22, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John and Hazel Powell Ruhl. She was an inspector for AMP, Inc. for 27 years before her retirement in 1994. June was a very active member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, children: Cheryl Eckman, Mountville; Barbara Schultheiss, York; George Goeke, Normal, IL; Robert Goeke, Mount Joy and Jack Goeke, Columbia. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also three sisters. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
