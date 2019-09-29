June Ellen Lykens Lantz, 84, of Lancaster, passed into the loving arms of her Father in Heaven on September 24, 2019. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Paul and Anna Lykens and the loving wife of Rev. W. Frank Lantz.
A graduate of Reading High School, June attended Lebanon Valley College. A member of the Class of 1957, she received a Bachelors of Science in Music Education. June continued her education at Penn State University where she received her Masters Degree. After student teaching in Hershey, PA, June taught in the Dayton, OH school system for three years while her husband completed Seminary training. They returned to PA, and June taught private piano lessons in addition to teaching in the Frackville and St. Clair schools. When they moved to Lancaster, June began teaching music at Warwick School District, where she worked for almost twenty-five years, until her retirement in 1993. While at Warwick High School, she directed many wonderful musicals and Christmas concerts. She felt her greatest accomplishment was when her Warwick High School Glee Club sang at the Washington Cathedral in Washington D.C.
June was an incredibly talented musician. With perfect pitch, she could read music before she could read words. June began playing the organ in church services when she was only 10 years old. She was the organist and choir director in many churches in Dayton, OH, Frackville, and Lancaster areas. For the past 14 years, she shared her talents with the congregation of Hempfield Church of the Brethren. June's love of music, both instrumental and vocal, sustained her warm and joyous spirit all through her wonderful life. Those who served under her direction will remember the demands she set on performance.
June was involved in the American Guild of Organists, Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, National Education Association, and the National Association for Music Education. She was also a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg.
Family and music were the loves of her life and she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband of 64 years, Rev. W. Frank Lantz, her daughter, Annmarie Lantz Gover, Esq. of Mechanicsburg, PA, her son Timothy Paul Lantz and daughter-in-law Donna Lantz of Lancaster. She will also be missed by her four grandchildren; John Gover and his wife Colleen of CT, Andrew Gover of NC, Cameron Lantz, and Paige Lantz, both of Leola, a sister, Dorothy Ann Lykens of Reading, a sister-in-law Doris Lykens of Shillington, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Mary Leister of Reading, John Lykens of Shillington, and Fannie Valentino of Reading.
A musical Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30am at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service, starting at 9:30am. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. June was of the belief that we should "always look for the sparkles in life." The family requests that guests wear something bright that sparkles and shines to celebrate June's life! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Dr. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
