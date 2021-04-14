June Elizabeth Gottshall, 100, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home.
She was born in Reading to the late Howard and Emma (Hemmig) Fiant and was the wife of the late Walter Luke Gottshall who passed away in 2018.
She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church. A graduate of Reading High School, she loved her family and assisting her husband with his folk art woodworking.
June is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara Strawser and Betsy Brubaker; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Gottshall; a grandson; a great-grandson; and sister, Minnie Fiant.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. A memorial service celebrating June and Walter will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in June's memory may be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
