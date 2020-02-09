June E. Way, 90, of Salunga, died peacefully, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of James R. "Jim" Way who died in 2013. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Reba (Hartsaugh) Horn. She was a graduate of McCaskey High School, Lancaster. June had worked as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone Co., Lancaster, and as a waitress/hostess at the former Bloomfield Restaurant of Lititz, also the former Keystone Restaurant of Mount Joy, and the Bender Restaurant of Salunga. June was a faithful and active member of Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy, where she was the former president of the United Methodist Women. June was an avid bingo player, and especially enjoyed traveling in the R.V. around the country with her family.
Surviving is a daughter Patricia L. wife of Douglas W. Fisher, Salunga; five grandchildren, Michael Rudisill, Douglas J. husband of Nicole Fisher, Jamie Fisher, Rita Gillman, Janis wife of Brett Gibson; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Way, and two sisters, Betty Sweigart and Peggy Horn.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Salunga Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in June's memory may be sent to Chiques United Methodist Church, "Mission Fund", 1215 East Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552, or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »