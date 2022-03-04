June E. Sheaffer, 75, passed away at her Manheim Township home on Tuesday, March 1, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late Ralph and Hilda Albright. Her husband Terry L. Sheaffer died in 2004.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, June just retired in January from her real estate title search company. June was an avid reader of detective, suspense and mystery novels. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Lancaster.
June is survived by her two sons, Brett L. Sheaffer, companion of Kara Rose of Lancaster, and Bart L. Sheaffer, husband of Stephanie of Lancaster; her daughter-in-law, Joani Sheaffer, wife of June's son Baird Lamar "Monk" Sheaffer, who passed away in 2019; her four grandchildren, Ian G. Sheaffer, husband of Amanda of Landisville, Zachary A. Sheaffer, husband of Kelsey of Willow Street, Nigel C. Sheaffer of Lancaster, and Simone A. Sheaffer of Lancaster; her three great-grandchildren, Gracie Sheaffer, Gwendolyn Sheaffer, and Rae Sheaffer; and her sister, Kimberly, wife of Steve Elliot, and her brother James Albright, husband of Rose.
June's family will receive friends form 3 to 4 PM, followed by funeral at 4 PM with The Rev. Phil Hernandez officiating, on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
