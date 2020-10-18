June E. (Lear) Shepley, 95, Lititz, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1925 in Lebanon to the late Ralph and Lillie (Reedy) Lear, and was the wife of the late Charles Shepley who died in 1980.
She is survived by three daughters: Patricia (Rodney) Shupp; Felicia (Charles) Marino; and Alicia (Raymond) Forrey; three grandchildren: Rebecca, David and Crystle; and five great-grandchildren: Ashley, Jayda, Katherine, Rachel and Joselynn (with one on the way). She was preceded in death by five siblings: Thomas, Ella, Betty, Ralph and Reno.
June was a 1943 graduate of JP McCaskey High School and became a self-taught seamstress who did sewing and alterations the majority of her life. She also made doll clothes, which she was very proud of, and sold them in Lancaster Southern Market, Lancaster West End Market and at many local craft shows. She loved to read, play scratch-off lottery tickets and Bingo. June was a fiercely independent woman who lived her life her way, and lived independently until 2019.
The family would like to thank United Zion and Grane Hospice for their care and support. Per her request, there will be no service.
