June E. Ezren, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Charles, Sr. and Edna Stradtman Ezren. June was a secretary, having worked for the former Sharpless, now a division of Pennwalt, Corp., Philadelphia for 28 years before her retirement in 1989. She was of the Lutheran faith and loved to communicate with her friends, and also loved her family gatherings and visits.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by one brother: Charles Ezren, Jr. and two sisters: Violet Benner and Betty Ezren.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Riverview Burial Park on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
