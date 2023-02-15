June E. Blouch, 89, of Palmyra, PA passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2023. Born in Millbach Springs, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse H. and Mary (Darkes) Ziegler. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard G. Blouch, EdD, to whom she was married for 65 years, and two brothers and one sister.
June is survived by three children: Jody Blouch and wife Ann Schwartzwalder of Lancaster; Judd Mellinger-Blouch and wife Ellen of Hershey; and Jill Albert and husband Dennis of Campbelltown. She will also be missed by five grandchildren: Jacob Mellinger-Blouch (Sophia Barrett), Leah Mellinger-Blouch, Tyler Musser (Sarah Musser), Kyle Musser (Brittany Musser), and Maya Schwartzwalder; two step-granddaughters, Angela Cohen (Matthew Cohen) and Jessica Learn (Calum Learn); and two great-grandchildren, Claire Musser and C.J. Learn. She is also survived by a brother, Rev. Levi Ziegler, and two sisters, Mildred Gneagy and Virginia Sandifer.
June was a graduate of Hershey High School, Class of 1951, where she excelled in business courses and socializing. She was an administrative assistant at various employers, finishing her career as secretary at Hambright Elementary School, Lancaster. June's passion, however, was people. Everywhere she and Richard went they made new friends, most of them life-long. They loved hosting guests and gathering friends and family together for delicious meals. She also was a dedicated volunteer, giving her time to Londonderry Village (where she lived), Annville Church of the Brethren (where she was an active member), the Swatara Watershed Association, and the Brethren Disaster Relief Auction. She was the past president of the Londonderry Village Auxiliary. Richard and June preserved their 25 acre farm through the Lebanon Valley Conservancy.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple St., Annville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. The service will be live streamed at www.annvillecob.org/blouch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Londonderry Village Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078, or The Sharing Foundation, PO Box 600, Concord, MA 01742. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com