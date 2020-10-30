June Denlinger Leaman, 88, formerly of Lancaster, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Wolcott, VT. She was the wife of the late Mervin B. Leaman, who died in October of 2013. Born June 1, 1932, in Mountville, PA she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Myrtle (Shimp) Denlinger. She was a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon Louise married to Kenneth J. Trani, of Richford, VT, Denise Elaine married to D. Marlin Wadel, of Wolcott, VT and Regina Fay married to Ernest D. Weaver, of Dongola, IL; a foster son, John Irizarry of Mifflin, PA; a daughter-in-law, Sharon (Seibel) Huss; twenty-one grandchildren; and thirty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a foster son, Jesse Huss and two sisters, Martha Denlinger and Marian Rabe and three brothers, Raymond Denlinger, Elvin Denlinger and Lloyd Denlinger.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the following: Funeral service will be held at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, 3453 Blue Rock Rd., Lancaster on Monday, Nov 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will also be a public viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim is in charge of arrangements.
