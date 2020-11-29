June D. Zaranka, 88, was welcomed home and into the arms of Jesus on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, where she resided since June, 2019. Prior to her stay at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community she and her husband, Joseph Zaranka, had retired to N. Myrtle Beach, SC where her days were spent soaking up the sun near the water and exploring the local community. Joseph met The Lord in November 2015.
June loved life, music, her family and dancing. She was born in Girardville, PA, the youngest of 9 children and raised her family of 4 daughters in East Petersburg, PA. For a time, she enjoyed the social interaction of the Mail Room at RCA and mingling with and serving the locals at the Town Tavern in East Petersburg.
A graduate of Girardville High School, she loved returning for reunions and stayed connected with family and childhood friends.
Her greatest joy in her last years were family visits especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished her grandchildrens' visits to SC when she played miniature golf, took them shopping, sat by the pool and embraced beach life. Most recently, during her stays with daughters in PA, she celebrated family and life with trips for ice cream, playing cards and memory games, and socializing with her weekly support group. Holidays were favorite times and she eagerly celebrated them with the whole family.
June is survived by: Tina and Joe Texter, daughter and son-in-law, Lititz, PA, Sandy Zaranka, daughter, Lititz, PA, Jo Lynn Friedel, daughter, Manchester, PA, Nancy and Mike Sensenig, daughter and son-in-law, Ephrata, PA; Justin and Kara Janaro, grandson, wife, and 2 great-grandchildren, Essex Junction, VT, Lindsay Texter, granddaughter and her partner Philomena Behmer, Millersville, PA, Chad and Chelsey Texter, grandson, wife and 1 great-grandchild, Lititz, PA, Kendra and Bobby Davis, granddaughter, husband and 6 great-grandchildren, Ephrata, PA, Kyle and Nina Sensenig, grandson, wife and 2 great-grandchildren, Lititz, PA, Kurt and Emily Sensenig, grandson and wife, Pottstown, PA.
The Zaranka family wants to thank Hospice & Community Care for the professionalism extended to June and the family to honor her end of life wishes.
June's family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 PM, followed by A Celebration of her Life at 3 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The service will be available to view through a Live Stream link on June's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com at service time and in the future. Private interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Zaranka family would like to express their gratitude through donations to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545, for the exceptional care and love shown to our beloved Mother.
