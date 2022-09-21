June D. LeFever, 91, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Penryn, she was the daughter of the late Paul B. and Miriam Bishop Koehler. June was the loving wife of Merle H. LeFever and they observed their 70th wedding anniversary in December of last year.
She was a 1948 graduate of Manheim Central High School. June retired after working many years as a secretary for the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. She was an active and faithful member of Jerusalem Church, Penryn; serving as a Sunday school teacher, and singing in the choir in her early years. June helped in the founding of the Nearly Nu Thrift Shop in Manheim, and continued volunteering for the church-based organization throughout the years. She also volunteered for the former Heart of Lancaster Hospital in Lititz, and the Manheim Community Library. She enjoyed flower gardening. June was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and cherished the time she could spend with her family that she deeply loved.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Merle, is a son, Douglas husband of Dawn Lefever of Penryn, a daughter, Dawn wife of Scott Krady of Manheim, four grandchildren: Jere, Jenna, Eric, Jon, and nine great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend June's memorial service from Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, (in the village of Penryn), on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Penryn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in June's memory to: Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, PA 17545, or Navajo Ministries, P.O. Box 1230, Farmington, NM 87499 (https://www.4ch4c.org/). To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com