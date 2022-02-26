June Caldwell, age 64 of Peach Bottom, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born in Peach Bottom, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Ruth V. Greer Caldwell.
She attended Wesley Church. She enjoyed traveling, photography and local history.
She is survived by 4 siblings: Marie MacArthur of Bellingham, WA, Mary Elizabeth wife of Gary McElroy, Chester husband of Charlene Caldwell, and Curtis Caldwell, all of Peach Bottom, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Edith Martin, Ruth Ann Keefer, Betty Lou Stemple, and Barbara Anderson, and 2 brothers: Carl Caldwell and Charlie Caldwell.
Funeral service will take place from Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA, 17566, on Monday February 28th at 11 AM with a viewing from 10 AM until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. An evening viewing will take place on Sunday, February 27th from 6-8 PM at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville PA, 17655. Interment will take place following the service at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
