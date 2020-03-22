June Berneice Hockersmith Witman

June passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 97 of heart failure. Born on October 5, 1922, she was the daughter of Mary Alice Sheard Hockersmith and Harry Hertzel Hockersmith, Oxford, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Milfred H. Witman, Manheim.
She is survived by her children: Linda Sue and Dr. Charles Morris, Havre de Grace, MD, Ronald Witman and his partner Vickie Witmer, Manheim, PA, her grandchildren: Wendy and Michael Stevenson, Austin, TX, Chad and Anna Lewis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Andrew Witman, Tyler and Brandi Witman, Winter Garden, FL, Mitchell Witman, Alexandra Witman and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
June lived in Manheim, E. Petersburg and Lititz with the last 15 years at Luther Acres where she led and participated in many volunteer activities. Professionally she was a registered dietitian for Hempfield and Manheim Township School Districts, the Elizabethtown Masonic Village and other institutions. She also taught private piano lessons in her home and was organist and pianist for Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and many other churches in the area.
She was a member of Eastern Star, Lititz Springs Chapter for over 50 years; designated a "Life Member" in 2017. Her other activities included President of the Red Rose School Food Service Association and Central Pennsylvania Dietetic Association. She was also a leader in the Girl Scouts and 4H. June also enjoyed traveling both foreign and domestic with friends and family.
June requested no funeral services and, in keeping with her life of giving, donated her body to science. A private family celebration of her life may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to the "Lititz Rotary Club Scholarship Program", P.O. Box 28, Lititz, PA 17543
Her quick wit and humor will be missed by her family and her many friends!
