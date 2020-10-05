June Alice Shelsky, 89, of Lancaster, went home to God, Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Hull, England, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ada (Farrow) Harvey. June was the loving wife of John J. Shelsky with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage.
She was kind to everyone and loved to knit, work on crossword puzzles and read newspapers and mystery novels. Her favorite foods were good Fish & Chips. She loved all of God's animals, especially dogs.
In addition to her husband, John, June is survived by her niece and nephew, Anthony and Georgina Jeffries and family, of London, England; sisters-in-law Margaret Shelsky and family and Irene Tolisano and family, of Connecticut.
June will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in private services. In lieu of flowers, John requests that contributions in June's memory be made to: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.
Our love forever.