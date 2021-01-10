On December 31st, at the age of 99, June A. Ebersole's earthly life ceased, and her eternal life began in the mansion prepared for her by her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marie Johnson of Seneca Lake, NY. A resident of Homestead Village, and formerly of Elizabethtown, she was the faithful and loving wife of Edwin Ebersole for 78 years.
Loved by all who knew her, June was faithful in her duties in church, and home as she served with friendliness and good humor. Her beautiful blue eyes always saw the good in people. She produced many delicious meals and excelled at baking.
As partners together in their service business, hers was the pleasant voice answering the phone for their customers. Always concerned for others over herself, she radiated God's love. Through turmoil and ultimately to triumph, June was often heard saying, "Thank you Lord, thank you." Hers was a spirit of contentment no matter what the circumstances.
June was a faithful member of Elizabethtown Grace Church and later attended Grace Baptist Church in Lancaster after she and Ed moved to Homestead Village.
The family expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Homestead Village and to Caring Hospice Services for their wonderful, compassionate, above and beyond care shown to both June and Ed. You have made this journey with them one of dignity and of grace.
In addition to her husband Ed, June is survived by a nephew, Daniel C. Johnson.
One of June's favorite verses: Psalm 118:24 says, "This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it." And to that, June would say, in the words of her friend Nancy, "May it be so."
If desired, donations may be made to Elizabethtown Grace Church Missions Fund, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A memorial service will be held at Elizabethtown Grace Church on Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 AM. COVID guidelines will be observed.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown. 717-367-1380
