Julius J. "JJ" Bentman, DDS, MScD

JJ Bentman, 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the adoring husband of the late Ada Bentman and the son of the late Isadore and Gertrude (Schipior) Bentman.
JJ missed nothing in living; not with his family, among his friends, in his periodontal practice, or in visiting the world around him. He was a warm, friendly, optimistic man who valued hard work and perseverance; striving to do his best at everything he did. He was a life-long teacher and loved being playful, capturing children's attention.
Though his worn shoe soles were patched with newspapers as a child, he earned his undergraduate, dental, and periodontal degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. He remained on the faculty of the dental school for thirty years. After WWII, he moved to Lancaster where he established a private practice in periodontal dentistry and served as a consultant to the Lebanon VAH and the Cleft Palate Clinic.
JJ was a Captain in the Army during WWII, serving as a dentist at Fort Lewis, WA and Excursion Inlet, Alaska. After retiring from dentistry, he was an active member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). He visited elementary schools and through his stories, educated students about the daily life of the troops who supported the front lines during WWII.
JJ's other interests and talents were varied. He would try anything new at least once; stumbling at first never dissuaded him. He was an accomplished artist in the mediums of painting, jewelry design, and sculpture. JJ was most proud of his contribution to the Smithsonian Institute's Tropical Rain Forest exhibit in 1988 which toured the US. He was a life-long sports enthusiast enjoying skiing, hiking, swimming, sailing and golf. JJ fixed and built almost everything himself, from his dental equipment to the backyard shed. For 60 years, he was a meticulous caretaker of his home and the surrounding landscaping.
JJ is survived by two daughters, Adrienne L., Bentman, MD, West Hartford, CT and Mara L. Bentman, LICSW, Ed.M, wife of Joseph C. LoPresti, Watertown, MA; his nephew, Russell Bentman of Philadelphia, PA and two grandchildren, Gabriel P. Silverman and Alexandra L. Silverman.
A private memorial service will be held by the family in the spring of 2022. To send an online condolence, visit www.snyderfuneralhome.com. Condolence contributions can be sent to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Jewish Family Services, 75 East James St., Lancaster, PA, 17602.
