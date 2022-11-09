Julius ("J") H. Barr, 96, of Landisville, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was husband to his beloved Elaine Siegel Barr, who passed in 2000. He was the son of the late Louis and Pauline Barr.
A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, New York, J proudly served in World War II as a member of the United States Navy. After relocating to Lancaster, J started the Toy Barr, an iconic retail shop in the Park City Mall from 1971 to 1986.
After retiring as an entrepreneur, J worked for the state of Pennsylvania in the low-income heating assistance program, retiring as the then oldest worker for the state in 2016. Outside of work, J was a great bowler, an avid walker, and sang a terrific rendition of "happy birthday to you."
He is survived by his sister, Ethel Cohen of Freehold, NJ, his two children and their spouses, daughter Shelley Nawarynski and John Nawarynski of Allentown, PA, and son Michael Barr and Amy Heidersbach of Denver, CO, his two grandchildren, Lisa Yohnk and Patrice Morrison, two great grandchildren, Trevor and Shaughn, and his chosen daughter, Susan Minnich, of Lancaster, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Ladman.
