Julius F. Uribe

Julius F. "Cookie" Uribe, 83, of Ephrata, PA, and formerly of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rosalie Hawaka Uribe, son, Scott G. Uribe, husband of Gloria, daughter, Lori, wife of Bruce Pauser, and two grandsons, Justin and Brandon Pauser.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, Julius was the son of the late Julius G. and Antoinette Stryshak Uribe.
He graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1957, Newark State College (Kean University) in 1962 with a B.A. in Secondary Social Studies, and from Seton Hall University in 1971 with a M.A. in School Administration and Supervision.
Julius was a lifelong educator and member of the Perth Amboy School District. He was a teacher and principal for Perth Amboy Public Schools for 36 years.
Julius was a former member of St. James Catholic Church in Woodbridge, NJ and after moving to Ephrata, PA was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church of Ephrata.
Julius loved baseball and played all the way up to the college level, playing first base at Newark State University. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/
