Julius Cesaro

Our wonderful father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, educator, and musician, Julius passed away peacefully in the Lord's arms October 11, 2021. He was 93 years old.
A first generation natural born American, Julius was the son of Italian immigrants, Anthony Cesaro and Frieda Maltese Cesaro. Julius was an avid classical music lover and took great pride playing oboe in the US Army Orchestra during the Korean War. He also held education in such high regard that he became an accounting teacher and later the chairman of accounting and bookkeeping at Eastern District High School in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City. He was convinced that despite the circumstances surrounding a young person, hard work and education was a transformative force available for each and every person who embraced it.
Julius always made himself available to family and friends for his advice and input for everyday problems or just to talk and laugh. He was a brilliant man who was thoughtful, caring, and a strong believer in the saving grace of Jesus Christ. A loving, kind soul, having a contagious smile and laugh, he always had a positive outlook despite life’s hardships and difficulties. He was a loving dad who loved his family with all of his heart, and impacted the lives of those who knew him.
The youngest of four children, family members who preceded in the journey to heaven are: his loving wife of 61 years, Harriett, and siblings, Francis, Peter and Nicholas. Julius is survived by his daughters Kathleen, wife of Robert Shepp, Mount Joy, PA; Jo-Ann, wife of Charles Rey, Massapequa, NY, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A video tribute will be posted on the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home web site (www.cwkraft.com) in the coming weeks. Contributions in Julius’ name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org).
He will be missed greatly.
