Julio Vega-Quinoñes, 49, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, he was the loving son of Angelina Quinones and the late Ramon Vega-Vazquez.
Julio was a very happy person who brought a tremendous amount of joy and happiness to all that knew him; he will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Angelina Quinoñes of Lancaster, his two sisters, Claribel Medina (Carlos) and Maribel Vega, both of Lancaster; his three brothers, Ramon Vega (Sara) and William Vega both of Lancaster and Luis Vega of Orlando, FL; his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also surviving are Julio's aunts, Carmen Quinoñes (Samuel Figueroa) of Lancaster and Elba Quinoñes of Yauco, Puerto Rico, Teresa Santiago of Yauco, Puerto Rico; his uncles, Miguel Quinoñes of Lancaster, and Gregorio Quinoñes of Yauco, Puerto Rico.
Funeral Services will private.
