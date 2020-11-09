Julio Serrano-Correa

Julio Seranno-Correa, 88, of Lancaster, PA, experienced the embrace of the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy following a lengthy illness. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Dolores Serrano and Luisa Correa. He was the husband of Nereida Guzman Serrano for 18 years on July 20.
Julio immigrated to the United States as a young man and was employed by Avis car rental in New York City until he retired in 1996. He attended Open Door Mission where he was baptized into the Christian faith. In addition to walking for pleasure, his two greatest loves were for his family and restaurant dining, especially delighting in seafood.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lourdes A., wife of Rev. Humphrey S. Afari, of Lititz; two stepdaughters; two grandchildren, Catherine Vega and Carlos Vega; three great-grandchildren; and four siblings. He was also preceded in death by five siblings.
A funeral will be held on Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Open Door Mission, 6139 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 with his son-in-law Pastor Humphrey S. Afari officiating. Following the funeral, all are invited to a luncheon at the church prior to departing to Memory Gardens in Ephrata for interment. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Masks are suggested but not required. If desired contributions may be made in his memory to Open Door Mission or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Friday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »