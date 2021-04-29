Julio S. Berrios, 92, of East Petersburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born in Yabucoa, PR, he was the son of the late Rafael Sanchez and Eulalia Berrios.
Julio was very proud of his United States citizenship and his ability to learn the English language. He joined the U.S. Merchant Marines, in the 1950's during peacetime, serving as a Firewater Attendant until his retirement.
Of the Christian Faith, Julio was a longtime member of the United Pentecostal Church of Lancaster. He was an avid History buff and loved to study the Bible. He loved being on the water and was active at Universal Gym.
Julio is survived by his daughter, Eulalia Sanchez Lutchkus, wife of Bradley, of Leola; his grandchildren, Julia and Dominic Lutchkus; and 3 siblings: Emilia "Judy" Rufrano, of East Petersburg; Maria Rodriguez, wife of Victor, and Rafael Berrios, of the Bronx; a nephew, who was like a son, Robert Rufrano, Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bernardo Mulero.
Services celebrating Julio's life will be held at 3PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz, Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 2PM to 3PM. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »