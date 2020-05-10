Julio E. Gueits, 67, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Harrisburg. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Carlos E. Gueits and Victoria Velasquez.
After graduating from high school, Julio honorably served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked in the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator.
Julio is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Santiago and her husband Edwin, and his son, Kelvin L. Gueits and his wife Karen, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Chassidy and Austin Rivera, and Aijalon Gueits; step grandchildren Krystal and Jacqueline Santiago; great-grandchild Adonai Rivera; and Jocelyn Juarbe, who he raised like a daughter, and her children, Sade and Shanysse.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a memorial service for friends and family will be planned and announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julio's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter at alz.org/delval. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
