Julio A. Perez Sr., 75 of Willow Street, PA passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in the hospital after a brief illness. Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Agustina Perez.
Prior to retirement, Julio was employed as a grinder at Anvil for 10 years. Previously he worked at Lancaster Malleable for 3 years and Trojan Yacht for 25 years. Julio enjoyed working on cars and collecting antique cars. He enjoyed playing dominoes, visiting flea markets and taking road trips with his family. Julio was an amateur CB radio enthusiast. He enjoyed attending hamfest and spending time with people interested in amateur CB radios.
Julio is survived by his children: Augustina "Tina" Sorensen (Douglas) of Holtwood and Julio A. Perez, Jr. husband of April of Millersville; 10 grandchildren: Nicole Anderson (Alex), Brandon Sorensen, Julia Aukamp (Tyler), Syliva Perez, Tony Perez (Alexis), Bo Perez, Carrianne Perez, Sarah Perez, Haley Embly (Joshua) and Emily Perez; 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers Anibal Rios Perez and Pedro Luis Rivera Perez as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family as well as his beloved furbaby, Harley. He was preceded in death by his sons: Mark Anthony Perez, Sr. and Allen "Andy" Andrew Perez as well as his sister, Olga Ramonita Torres Perez.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Animal Hospital, 308 Primrose Lane, Mountville, PA 17554.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service. Casual attire requested. Interment will be private.
