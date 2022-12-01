Juliette Elise Summy, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on November 26, 2022 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Jay Summy. She was the daughter of the late Jean P. and Dorothy (Storz) Lyet.
Juliette spent much of her life as a homemaker and enjoyed spending her free time with her loving family.
She is survived by two children, Celeste Aven Heimdal (wife of Vegard) and Michael DiFoglio; three brothers, Dr. J. Paul Lyet (husband of Kathleen), Victor P. Lyet, and Theodore P. Lyet; and a sister, Suzanne Ollar (wife of Peter); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water Street Mission. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097