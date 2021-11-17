Julie “Peg” Sully, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Born near Johnstown, in Summerhill Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Tomes) Garrity. She was married to her beloved husband, the late Benjiman Sully, for 58 years.
She was recruited by RCA to work in manufacturing after WWII. She then worked at Hubley Manufacturing Company, Hamilton Watch in East Petersburg, and retired from KD Tool. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and taking trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She was an avid fan of Penn State football and the Eagles. She was kind and even-tempered and enjoyed a good sense of humor.
Julie is survived by her son, Thomas J. Sully of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, J. Vincent Garrity.
Interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julie’s name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
