Julie Michelle Eberly, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton, North Carolina. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Michael and Linda Loose Hamaker of Manheim. She was the loving wife of Ryan D. Eberly and they just celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday. Julie graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1992. Her interests included spending time at the family camp, weekends by the pool, entertaining family and friends, and snowmobiling. She was also passionate about her prayer ministries.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are six children: Luis Luciano at home, Kristen Bitner of Penryn, Shaun Bitner of Manheim, Gabrielle Eberly of Myerstown, Gracie Eberly and Genna Eberly both at home; a granddaughter, Bailey Groff, two sisters: Lisa wife of Patrick Turner of Lancaster and Amy wife of Jason Buckwalter of Manheim and her beloved fur babies, Finnley and Cali.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Julie Michelle Eberly's Life at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to the Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation Go Fund Me Page to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com