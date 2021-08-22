Julie M. Vasquez

Julia M. Vasquez, 43, of Lancaster passed away on March 10, 2021.
She was born in Lancaster on October 13, 1977, to Jose and Judy A. (Stormfeltz) Vasquez.
Julia graduated from McCaskey High school in 1996.
She worked several years for Salad Works in Lancaster.
Her pride and joy was her daughter, Alyssa Murray, and nephew, Willow who lovingly called her "Juju." She enjoyed making special memories with them, her sister, Darlena and brother, Juan Vasquez with whom she was closest. In addition to them, she is survived by her father, Jose Vasquez.
She is proceeded in death by her mother, Judy A. Vasquez and a brother, Jose A. Vasquez.
Julie will be remembered for her loving and kind nature and strength to overcome challenges she faced. She will be missed.
