Julie L. Dorwart, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born December 29, 1938 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Luther D. Strickler and Mildred Miller.
She graduated from Cocalico High School in 1957. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Edward Dorwart. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in October. She was employed as a waitress for the Fulton Bar and the Roseville Tavern. She later went to work for Costco giving out samples. She loved talking with people & loved spending time with her family, she was especially proud of her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
She is survived by her husband Edward, her daughter Pamela Albright, of Lancaster, her son Todd Dorwart, husband of Keri, of Lancaster, her grandchildren Kyle, Brooke, Eric, and Jason, her great-grandchildren Kamden, Kaiden, Kora Rose and Ava, and her aunt Pauline Brooks.
Services and interment at Fairview Cemetery in Denver, PA will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Julie's name to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX. 75231 or to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
