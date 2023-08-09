Julie Faith Hoover, of Ephrata, was stillborn on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was the daughter of Mahlon H., Jr. and Janet M. (Weaver) Hoover of Ephrata.
Surviving besides her parents are two brothers, Jaydon and Jared Hoover; a sister, Jenna Hoover all at home; paternal grandparents, Mahlon and Martha (Martin) Hoover of Ephrata; maternal grandparents, Titus and Martha (Martin) Weaver of Terre Hill; and a maternal great-grandmother, Mary Z. (Martin) Martin of New Holland.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, August 10, at 2:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery, Groffdale Conference, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill, PA
