Julie Faith Hoover, of Ephrata, was stillborn on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was the daughter of Mahlon H., Jr. and Janet M. (Weaver) Hoover of Ephrata.

Surviving besides her parents are two brothers, Jaydon and Jared Hoover; a sister, Jenna Hoover all at home; paternal grandparents, Mahlon and Martha (Martin) Hoover of Ephrata; maternal grandparents, Titus and Martha (Martin) Weaver of Terre Hill; and a maternal great-grandmother, Mary Z. (Martin) Martin of New Holland.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, August 10, at 2:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery, Groffdale Conference, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill, PA

Send flowers to the family of Julie Hoover
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Aug 10
Service
Thursday, August 10, 2023
2:00PM
Martindale Mennonite Cemetery (Frame)
145 West Main St.
EPHRATA, PA 17557
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Eckenroth Home for Funerals

209 E Main Street
Terre Hill, PA 17581
+1(717)445-5122
www.groffeckenroth.com

Newsletter